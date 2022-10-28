A dangerous rider who was seen doing wheelie manoeuvres on a motorcycle in Brighton has been jailed.

Footage showed Ryan Burtenshaw riding ahead of officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) in an unmarked police vehicle in Old Shoreham Road towards Dyke Road in January.

When police caught up with the 24-year-old, he failed to stop, and again performed a wheelie.

He then accelerated away from police in the 20mph zone and showed no regard for other road users.

During a short pursuit, he narrowly avoided colliding into pedestrians and other vehicles.

Excess speed is one of the “fatal five” causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads each year.

Burtenshaw, unemployed, of Meadowview, Brighton, appeared before Lewes Crown Court on October 19.

Her Honour Judge Christine Laing KC heard how his riding fell far below the standard of a careful, considerate and competent motorist.

The court heard how the streets were wet from a downpour on January 8.

Burtenshaw managed to initially evade officers when he went through roadworks that blocked the officers from continuing to pursue him.

But SEU officers were able to identify him as the registered keeper of the motorcycle, and he then admitted being the rider at the time of the offences.

Burtenshaw admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed by a police officer, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without valid insurance.

He was jailed for five months, and was disqualified from driving for one year and eight months.

The court imposed a Deprivation Order under the Criminal Courts (Sentencing) Act for the motorcycle, which means the vehicle has been confiscated.

Burtenshaw must also complete an extended retest if he wishes to ride or drive again after his release from prison and the expiry of the disqualification.

Speaking after the case, Chief Inspector Andy Saville said: “This case demonstrates our determination to catch offenders and to ensure our roads and communities in Brighton and Hove are kept safe.

