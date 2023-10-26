WATCH: Racing car and trailer stolen from address in East Sussex - Sussex Police appeal for information

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a vehicle and trailer were stolen from an address in East Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said officers are investigating the theft at Kingsway, Hove, near the junction with St Leonards Gardens.

It is believed to have happened overnight between September 13 into September 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A high value trailer and off-road race car were taken, Sussex Police confirmed.

CCTV footage from Trafalgar Road in Hove appears to show the trailer being attached to a silver 4x4 vehicle.

Police believe that the driver of that vehicle may have links to Surrey, and information suggests the vehicle passed through the A247 near Send and later through Woodstock Lane South in Claygate.

Anyone in the Surrey area who has seen the trailer or vehicle, or who has noticed anything suspicious, is asked to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile witnesses or anyone with further information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 01273 470101 and quote serial 367 of 14/09.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a vehicle and trailer were stolen from an address in East Sussex. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Select Sussex World from the menu.