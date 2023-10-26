BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

WATCH: Racing car and trailer stolen from address in East Sussex - Sussex Police appeal for information

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a vehicle and trailer were stolen from an address in East Sussex.
By Matt Pole
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said officers are investigating the theft at Kingsway, Hove, near the junction with St Leonards Gardens.

It is believed to have happened overnight between September 13 into September 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A high value trailer and off-road race car were taken, Sussex Police confirmed.

Most Popular

CCTV footage from Trafalgar Road in Hove appears to show the trailer being attached to a silver 4x4 vehicle.

Police believe that the driver of that vehicle may have links to Surrey, and information suggests the vehicle passed through the A247 near Send and later through Woodstock Lane South in Claygate.

Anyone in the Surrey area who has seen the trailer or vehicle, or who has noticed anything suspicious, is asked to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile witnesses or anyone with further information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 01273 470101 and quote serial 367 of 14/09.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a vehicle and trailer were stolen from an address in East Sussex. Pictures courtesy of Sussex PoliceSussex Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a vehicle and trailer were stolen from an address in East Sussex. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a vehicle and trailer were stolen from an address in East Sussex. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Select Sussex World from the menu.

We look forward to hearing from you.