WATCH: Sussex child sex offender arrested at Heathrow Airport after 13-year international investigation

Police said Glenn Langrish, aka Glenn Stephens, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with another three to be spent on licence, at Hove Crown Court today (February 2) for multiple child sex offences.

Sussex Police said Langrish, 74, worked at a lawnmower repair shop in Crawley called ReeEven Hire during the 1980s.

Police said Langrish began communicating with a 10-year-old boy called Stephen Lewsey – who Sussex Police said has chosen to waive his right to life-long anonymity for victims of sex offences – over a shortwave radio in 1983.

Eventually the pair arranged to meet, and Stephen began working regular weekends at the hire shop with Langrish, police added.

Over the next several years, Sussex Police said Langrish sexually assaulted Stephen every time he worked at the shop and when he was giving him a lift home.

Police said the abuse stopped in 1989 when Langrish was jailed for unrelated child sex offences. On his release in 1994, Sussex Police said he moved to Sweden and changed his name to Glenn Stephens.

Stephen, who is now 51, reported the abuse to Sussex Police in 2011 and an international search began for Langrish, police said.

Glenn Langrish, who sexually abused a young boy in Sussex in the 1980s and moved to Sweden, has been jailed after an international investigation spanning 13 years. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said Interpol discovered he was living in Vendelso, Sweden, with Swedish citizenship in 2016. He was interviewed by Swedish police, but as a Swedish citizen was protected from extradition back to the United Kingdom, police added.

Police said an international warrant was issued for his arrest should he leave Sweden and, in May 2023, Sussex Police were alerted by the National Crime Agency that Langrish was in Poland.

Sussex Police said he was brought back from Poland by the Metropolitan Police’s extradition team on July 5, 2023, and taken into custody at Heathrow Airport the same day.

Langrish was subsequently charged with four counts of indecency with a child and four counts of indecent assault on a child, police added.

Sussex Police said he was found guilty on all counts at Chichester Crown Court.

At Hove Crown Court on Friday, February 2, Sussex Police said Langrish was told he must serve a minimum of nine years and eight months of his custodial sentence before he is eligible for parole.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Steve said: “Until I confided in my wife, I treated this as my ‘dirty little secret’ something that I lived with for the last 40 years, but you have now been found guilty of the crimes that you know you committed.

“I would never have asked my ex-wife and my dear old mum (who just lost her husband just before Christmas) to endure the trial If I did not know what you had done to me all those years ago was so wrong, that you needed to face justice.

“It has taken a long time to face you in court but now we have had our day and the jury have seen through your lies, I can now start to rebuild my life. Since I initially reported your behaviour to the police, I have experienced many, many emotions including some really dark thoughts, but throughout the entire time I have had the support of my amazing wife who has had to endure her husband go through this emotional, most imaginable turmoil.

“My family has suffered and have blamed themselves for your actions but there is only one person who should accept their responsibility and that is you – Glenn Langrish / Stephens or whatever you have changed your name to now to avoid any further people coming forward.”

Detective Sergeant Becki Buckley said: “Glenn Langrish thought he could hide in Sweden and not have to face justice for his appalling crimes.

“He hugely underestimated the determination of Sussex Police, our partner forces and national agencies and, just as importantly, the resolve of his brave victim.

“I cannot commend Steve Lewsy enough for his courage in coming forward, supporting this investigation for such a long time and choosing to waive his anonymity to help other victims.

“This investigation should send a clear message to victims of sexual offences that we will stop at nothing to get you the justice you deserve.