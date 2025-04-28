Watches, jewellery and First World War medals stolen in aggravated burglary in East Grinstead
Sussex Police said a group of five men entered a home in West Hill at about 2am on Friday, April 24.
Inside, police said residents were threatened and items were taken including watches, jewellery, a coin collection, and First World War medals.
Sussex Police said the estimated value of the theft is for tens of thousands of pounds.
The group left the area and went in the direction of Brooklands Park, the force added.
The victims have received support from officers, and detectives are investigating the case.
Sussex Police can confirm that one arrest was made in connection with the investigation, a 27-year-old man from Enfield, on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, and possession of a class B drug.
He has been bailed, pending further enquiries, the force added.
Witnesses or anyone with information, including relevant CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone, or dashcam footage in the area is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 104 of 24/04.