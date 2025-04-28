Watches, jewellery and First World War medals stolen in aggravated burglary in East Grinstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watches, jewellery and First World War medals have been stolen in an aggravated burglary in East Grinstead, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said a group of five men entered a home in West Hill at about 2am on Friday, April 24.

Inside, police said residents were threatened and items were taken including watches, jewellery, a coin collection, and First World War medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said the estimated value of the theft is for tens of thousands of pounds.

Sussex Police said a group of five men entered a home in West Hill. Picture courtesy of Google

The group left the area and went in the direction of Brooklands Park, the force added.

The victims have received support from officers, and detectives are investigating the case.

Sussex Police can confirm that one arrest was made in connection with the investigation, a 27-year-old man from Enfield, on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, and possession of a class B drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been bailed, pending further enquiries, the force added.

Witnesses or anyone with information, including relevant CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone, or dashcam footage in the area is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 104 of 24/04.