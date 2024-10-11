'Wave of emotion' as two former Sussex Police officers cleared of common assault convictions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two former Sussex Police officers have successfully challenged their conviction for common assault, the Bognor Regis Observer can report.

PCs Daniel Lott and Daniel Groves appeared before Hove Crown Court on Tuesday, December 8, where their appeal was allowed.

Both officers were convicted of common assault following an incident on May 29 2022 in Bognor Regis, during which they used PAVA spray on a man they were transporting into custody. A spokesperson for the Sussex Police Federation, which assisted their appeal, said they had been ordered to transport the man, who had been arrested for violent offences, on their own because there were not enough officers to help them.

They were found guilty of the charge during a trial at Brighton Magistrates Court on May 15 2023, and were dismissed from the force after an accelerated misconduct hearing held under police regulations, but both men challenged the court on appeal and won, meaning the decision has been overturned.

The judge in the appeal case said he was surprised “that it was ever thought appropriate to charge two decent young men with this offence”, according to the Sussex Police Federation.

“It just feels like a wave of relief now that a judge has not only found in our favour but made the comments he did. He clearly felt very strongly and it’s a vindication really,” said former PC Daniel Groves.

His colleague Daniel Lott added: “It was really difficult to have my integrity and everything I stood for – my values, my ethics – challenged, when I just knew it wasn’t me. I’m just incredibly grateful for the right outcome.

"To go through the decision that I couldn’t understand to convict us first time around at the lower court was really emotional, really tough and really challenging.

“The whole time I’ve just been trying to remember that I’m a caring, honest person who tried to do the right things for the right reasons and carry out my duty as a police officer. And then with amazing help from the Federation and my legal team we managed to get the appeal.”

The Sussex Police Federation said that, during the incident, one of the arrested men repeatedly kicked the police van’s doors on the journey to custody and was in danger of harming himself. They added that officers only deployed the PAVA spray after repeatedly asking him to stop.

Andy Standing, the federation’s branch secretary worked with both officers throughout the appeal, and said: “These officers were placed in an impossible position because of the poor state of resourcing on the front line in Sussex Police.

“As a result, these two upstanding officers have had their names and reputations dragged through the mud. They both have young families and lost their jobs after merely doing the right thing and using the lowest form of force possible in the circumstances.

“I am pleased the right decision has now been reached and echo the comments made by HHJ Gold in that we expressed surprise and concern at the outset of this incident that the officers were ever placed on a criminal investigation.

“I now look forward to working with Sussex Police to right the wrong that these officers have suffered.”