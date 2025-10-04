'We are growing increasingly concerned' - Dial 999 if you see this missing man with links across Sussex

James, 33, was last seen at about 10pm on Thursday, October 2.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for James, who remains missing from Fishbourne,” a Sussex Police appeal, on Sunday (October 5), read.

"He has recent links to Brighton.

"He is 6ft with blonde hair, and he was last seen wearing a black anorak, white T-shirt, navy blue trousers, and white trainers with red and blue stripes.

“We believe he has previous links to Arundel and Bognor, as well as links to Brighton, Chichester, Southampton and Portsmouth."

Police officers are concerned for James’ welfare.

Anyone who sees James – or knows his whereabouts – is asked to call 999 immediately and quote serial number 1425 of 02/10.

1 . Dial 999 if you see this missing man The police are 'growing increasingly concerned' for James, who remains missing from Fishbourne. Photo: Sussex Police