‘We had the best dad in the world' – Crawley man sentenced for murder of pensioner in Worthing

A Crawley man has been sentenced for the murder of a pensioner in his home in Worthing.

Sussex Police said Sukhkit Bains, 46, stabbed his acquaintance Michael Martin, 72, in a sustained attack inside an address in St Botolph’s Road in March.

He then tried to conceal the murder by rearranging the crime scene inside Mr Martin’s address, the force added.

Police said a concerned family member contacted Bains when they had not heard from Mr Martin.

Sussex Police said Bains lied to them, claiming Mr Martin was ‘in pain’ but sleeping. Mr Martin was later found by a family member with fatal injuries.

His family described him as a loving dad and granddad, and said ‘he was our hero’.

Bains, also known as Sukhjit Bains, was arrested at an address in Crawley, and was charged with murder.

In a trial at Isleworth Crown Court last month, he was found guilty of murder.

Bains appeared for sentencing at the same court on Friday, November 1 where he was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 22 years before he can be considered for parole.

The court was told how a family member had found Mr Martin after attending the address at 6.30pm on March 22.

Police said he was found with stab wounds and assault injuries and sadly was pronounced deceased.

CCTV showed Bains, of Brighton Road, Southgate, with Mr Martin entering the property on March 20. It was the last time Mr Martin was seen alive. A neighbour heard noises overnight from March 20 into March 21.

Mr Martin’s phone went dead, and the phone has not been located.

Meanwhile inside the address, Bains made efforts to conceal his crime. Sussex Police said these included wiping clean a knife, turning over a blood-stained rug, and putting his blood stained clothes in the washing machine.

Speaking after the guilty verdict, Mr Martin's family said: "He always had time for people, found solace in making friends, and would do anything to help anyone.

“We had the best dad in the world. He was our hero and he taught us to love, to be kind, and to always look after each other.

“There are simply no words to describe the level of pain and loss we continue to feel.”

They said the crime has left them to navigate “immense feelings of devastation and grief".

The family added: “Our dad met a violent predator that preyed on the vulnerable. He has taken away the last precious years we had with our dad and grandad.

“This act is something we will never be able to comprehend or forgive."

Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “Bains carried out a sustained and violent attack on Mr Martin in his home.

“He then tried to conceal his crime and left the property, while also lying to Mr Martin’s family about what had happened.

“We launched a murder inquiry and Bains was swiftly located and arrested.

“This was a distressing case for the victim’s family, and we were determined to get justice.

“We welcome the guilty verdict and the sentencing. It is clear that Bains is a dangerous offender, and he will serve a significant prison sentence.”