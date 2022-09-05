“We only need to be lucky once”: Police warning after search for Hastings drug dealers

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings Police said it responded to reports of anti-social behaviour and possible drug dealing in Hastings by searching the area for the perpetrators.

Hastings Police made the announcement across their social media pages on Saturday (September 3) that searches had been carried out ‘in and around’ St Peters Church on Parkstone Road.



A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “After reports of anti-social behaviour and possible drug taking and dealing in and around St Peters Church, Hastings, we went looking for the perpetrators.

“Unfortunately we didn’t find anything, but patrols will continue. We might not be everywhere but we could be anywhere – we only need to be lucky once.