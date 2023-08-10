'We won't tolerate this behaviour' say police after catching Horsham graffiti vandals

Police who caught five youths who sprayed graffiti on a council-owned building in Horsham say: ‘We won’t tolerate this behaviour.’

The damage was discovered at The Forum car park in Blackhorse Way, Horsham, on April 2. And, in a statement today, Sussex Police say that enquiries, including a CCTV trawl, led them to identify the youths – aged between 14 and 15 and all from the local area.

The youths each attended a voluntary interview and have since been referred to the Youth Offending Service. They will be issued with ‘community resolutions’ and will attend sessions aimed at improving their behaviour.

PC James Munden, of the Adur, Worthing and Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I am delighted to provide this positive update to the community, which demonstrates that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated. We hope these sessions will allow the individuals to learn from their mistakes and move on with their lives.

“The car parks in Horsham are subject to a Public Spaces Protection Order – PSPO – which prohibits a number of activities including smoking, consuming drugs or alcohol, behaving anti-socially, ball games and skating of any kind.

“Anyone caught committing offences or breaching the terms of the PSPO can expect to be dealt with appropriately.”