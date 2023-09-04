A woman from the Wealden district who repeatedly ‘failed to keep her dogs under control, including around livestock’, has been convicted at court.

Livia Morvay, 65, of Station Road, Heathfield, was sentenced at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on August 15 for livestock worrying and nine breaches of her Community Protection Notice.

An investigation by Sussex Police’s Rural Crime Team began in 2020 after members of the local community reported multiple incidents of Morvay’s dogs being out of control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, there were 27 reports of her dogs worrying livestock, knocking people over, and chasing other dogs.

Livia Morvay, 65, of Station Road, Heathfield, was sentenced at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on August 15 for livestock worrying and nine breaches of her Community Protection Notice. Picture: Sussex Police

Morvay was arrested and charged with livestock worrying on three separate occasions and issued with a Community Protection Warning and a Community Protection Notice.

These required Morvay to ensure her dogs wore a muzzle when being walked in public, however she continued to breach the conditions of these orders.

In August, Morvay was convicted of nine breaches of the Community Protection Notice and fined £600 for each breach, totalling £5,400. She was also ordered to pay £300 compensation to one of the victims and £190 to the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morvay was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), which prevents her from keeping or controlling any dog for five years. If caught doing so, she could be arrested and face a prison sentence of up to five years.

Sergeant Jon Attfield, of the Rural Crime Team, said: “This case is a reminder of the importance of responsible dog ownership.

“Morvay’s actions caused significant harm to the agricultural and rural community, to other dog owners and to members of the public.

“She did not take responsibility for her dogs, repeatedly ignoring the requirements of orders imposed by the court, and she has now been fined and banned as a result.