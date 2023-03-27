Wealden has the second lowest crime rate in the UK, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by home security specialists at ADT, looked at ONS statistics to reveal the areas with the highest crime rate, as well as the safest areas in the UK.

Wealden is joint-second on the list, with North Kesteven in Lincolnshire and Ribble Valley in Lancashire, with 36 recorded crimes (excluding fraud) per 100,000.

An ADT spokesperson said: “Having recorded just 36 total crimes for the year ending December 2021 per 100,000 of the population, you should expect cheaper rates on your home insurance.”

Sussex Police

The Isles of Scilly has the lowest rate with 23 total crimes reported per 100,000 of the population.

Mid Sussex is joint-eighth on the list with a rate of 41 while Horsham in West Sussex is joint-17th with 44.

The study says the areas with the highest crime rates in the UK are Westminster in London with 188, Middlesbrough with 173 and Blackpool with 161.

