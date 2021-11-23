Wealden police issue drunk driving warning after arrest this weekend
Nine arrests were made in Wealden last weekend, including an arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Wealden police arrested the unnamed person this weekend and issued a statement warning others about the risks involved with drunk driving.
A spokesperson for Wealden police said, “Not only can driving under the influence of drink or drugs be extremely dangerous and affect your driving, but it also their’s and other people’s lives at risk.
“If you’re found to be over the drink-drive limit, and/or driving while impaired by drugs, you can receive: a criminal record, a maximum penalty of six months in prison, an unlimited fine and an automatic driving ban of at least one year (three years if you have been convicted twice in 10 years)”.
Arrests were also made for the offences of drug possession, assault, wanted on warrant and theft of a motor vehicle, according to a statement from Wealden police.