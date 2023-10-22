A man has been arrested after staff were 'threatened at knifepoint' during an armed robbery in West Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The arrest comes a day after the incident at a Tesco Express store in Goring Way, at about 7.50am, on Saturday (October 21).

"A man walked into the store, threatened the staff at knifepoint and demanded cash from the till,” a police spokesperson said.

"He made off with £150. No was harmed.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An urgent manhunt was launched by Sussex Police on Saturday.

In an update on Sunday, a statement from the force read: “Detectives investigating an armed robbery at a Tesco Express store in Goring have arrested a man.

“A 20-year-old local man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of committing robbery and is currently in custody.”