West Sussex armed robbery: 20-year-old suspect arrested after Tesco Express staff 'threatened at knifepoint'

A man has been arrested after staff were 'threatened at knifepoint' during an armed robbery in West Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 15:59 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 16:10 BST
The arrest comes a day after the incident at a Tesco Express store in Goring Way, at about 7.50am, on Saturday (October 21).

"A man walked into the store, threatened the staff at knifepoint and demanded cash from the till,” a police spokesperson said.

"He made off with £150. No was harmed.”

Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National WorldSussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World
An urgent manhunt was launched by Sussex Police on Saturday.

In an update on Sunday, a statement from the force read: “Detectives investigating an armed robbery at a Tesco Express store in Goring have arrested a man.

“A 20-year-old local man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of committing robbery and is currently in custody.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and officers are ‘continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident’, adding: “If you can help our investigation, report online or ring 101 quoting serial 265 of 21/10.”