West Sussex armed robbery: Man, 20, who 'threatened staff at knifepoint' in string of incidents is sentenced
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alfie Reedman, 20, of Westergate Close, Ferring, walked into Tesco Express in Goring Way on Saturday, October 21 at about 7.50am.
“He threatened staff at knifepoint and demanded cash from the till, where he stole hundreds of pounds,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
“A day later, on Sunday, October 22, Reedman demanded cash from the till at both The Welcome Store in Half Moon Lane, Salvington and Salvington Food Centre in Salvington Road, Worthing.
“He left both stores with nothing and was arrested by officers on Franklin Road.”
Police said Reedman pleaded guilty to robbery and two counts of attempted robbery at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 21 and was remanded in custody.
He appeared at Lewes Crown Court on January 16 and was sentenced to 30-months in the young offenders institution, police said.
Reedman was also handed a five-year restraining order to not enter The Welcome Store, Half Moon Lane or Tesco Express, Goring Way.
Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “These incidents caused huge amounts of distress to shop workers and it is not something anyone should have to experience when going to work, and we will make sure we continue to firmly tackle business crime across the force.
“This result is brilliant and is totally deserved. It will bring peace of mind to those who work at the stores he targeted and hopefully his time in the young offenders institution will help Reedman rehabilitate.”