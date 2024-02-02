Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alfie Reedman, 20, of Westergate Close, Ferring, walked into Tesco Express in Goring Way on Saturday, October 21 at about 7.50am.

“He threatened staff at knifepoint and demanded cash from the till, where he stole hundreds of pounds,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

“A day later, on Sunday, October 22, Reedman demanded cash from the till at both The Welcome Store in Half Moon Lane, Salvington and Salvington Food Centre in Salvington Road, Worthing.

Alfie Reedman, 20, of Westergate Close, Ferring pleaded guilty to robbery and two counts of attempted robbery at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 21 and was remanded in custody. Photo: Sussex Police

“He left both stores with nothing and was arrested by officers on Franklin Road.”

Police said Reedman pleaded guilty to robbery and two counts of attempted robbery at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 21 and was remanded in custody.

He appeared at Lewes Crown Court on January 16 and was sentenced to 30-months in the young offenders institution, police said.

Reedman was also handed a five-year restraining order to not enter The Welcome Store, Half Moon Lane or Tesco Express, Goring Way.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “These incidents caused huge amounts of distress to shop workers and it is not something anyone should have to experience when going to work, and we will make sure we continue to firmly tackle business crime across the force.