A beach in West Sussex is being guarded by armed police officers this afternoon (Thursday, October 12).

Photos have emerged from Ferring beach showing multiple police officers, carrying firearms. They have surrounded multiple packages on the beach, which have washed up.

"Police were called to Ferring at around midday on Thursday to a report of a bag of suspected drugs having washed up on the beach,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"Officers are in attendance while the package is removed and further enquiries will be carried out alongside the appropriate agencies.

“There will continue to be a significant police presence in the area while we monitor the situation.”

Police said the public are ‘advised not to touch’ any other packages they may see wash up, but to ‘report to police immediately via 999’.

Armed officers are being supported by Coastguard and lifeboat volunteers.

