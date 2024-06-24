Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of people broken into a store in West Sussex and stole ‘several bicycles’ last weekend, police have said.

Giant Store Shoreham, in Little High Street, was targeted by thieves at around 2.30am on Sunday (June 16). Sussex Police said.

A spokesperson added: “A group of four people were reported to have broken into a store and loaded several bicycles into a black van, before fleeing the scene in the van and a car.

“Police attended and carried out initial enquiries, and attempts were made to locate the vehicles on the surrounding road network.

“An investigation is underway to identify and locate any suspects.”