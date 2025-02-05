A ‘prolific’ burglar, who targeted multiple businesses and charities across Littlehampton and Rustington, has been jailed for a year.

Sussex Police said John McCarthy – formerly of East Street, Littlehampton – smashed windows to gain access to a café, a barber shop, a restaurant, and two charity shops.

"This bungling burglar is now behind bars,” a social media post by Sussex Police read.

"John McCarthy raided businesses, including charity shops, in Littlehampton and Rustington.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 27, John McCarthy was sentenced to a total of one year in prison for five offences. Photo: Sussex Police

“In the end, his distinctive yellow coat gave him away.”

The 37-year-old showed a ‘flagrant disregard for people and their property’, police said.

"He was identified on CCTV wearing a distinctive yellow coat during the break-ins, which caused thousands of pounds worth of damage,” a police spokesperson added.

"But a PCSO on patrol was able to identify him after speaking with businesses, and he was arrested.

McCarthy was identified on CCTV wearing a distinctive yellow coat during the break-ins, which 'caused thousands of pounds worth of damage'. Photo: Sussex Police

"At his address, police found items he had taken from the businesses and shops, and found the distinctive yellow coat.”

Police said McCarthy was charged with three counts of burglary other than a dwelling, one count of burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal, and one count of attempted burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 27, he was sentenced to a total of one year in prison for the five offences, police said.

The spokesperson added: “The court was told about how the Lemon Grass restaurant, Fig Café & Tapas and Clipper Street in The Street, Rustington, were all targeted in the early hours of January 14.

McCarthy smashed windows to gain access to a café, a barber shop, a restaurant, and two charity shops. Photo: Sussex Police

“A member of the public reported seeing a man in a yellow coat and called the police.

“A number of windows were smashed and a small quantity of cash was reported stolen.

“Then in the early hours of January 22, McCarthy broke into charity shops Link to Hope and St Barnabas House in Anchor Springs, Littlehampton.”

A charity collection box from St Barnabas House was found in his room, police revealed.

Speaking after the case, inspector Christopher Bryant said: “We recognise the impact crimes such as these can have on businesses and the local community.

“We are grateful for the support the public showed in sharing our appeal and coming forward with information to assist our investigation.

“It helped ensure that we secured evidence and built such a strong case that McCarthy had no choice but to plead guilty in court.

“I am pleased that a prolific offender has received a significant custodial sentence in this case.”