West Sussex burglary: Pensioner injured as police hunt suspect
A manhunt is underway after a burglary in a West Sussex town.
Sussex Police said a man, in his 70s, suffered minor injuries after an ‘aggravated burglary’ at a home in Shoreham-by-Sea last Wednesday (November 15), around 11.30am.
A framed drawing was stolen from the property in Gordon Road, police said.
The witness appeal read: “The suspect is described as slim, 5ft 8in and was wearing a blue tracksuit and a baseball cap. He also rode a light blue bike.
“If you have any information, or witnessed the incident, you are urged to report to police online or call 101 quoting serial 463 of 15/11.”