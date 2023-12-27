West Sussex businesses targeted in shoplifting spree; thief stole baby milk and wine
Sussex Police said Linton Woolley, 35 – of no fixed address – was charged with 28 counts of shoplifting after a ‘£1,000 crime spree’ between October 13 and December 5.
"On each occasion, he was identified by staff who reported it to police,” a police spokesperson said.
"These convictions were made as a result of the teamwork between the Adur & Worthing neighbourhood policing team, the business crime team, the Worthing response investigation team, and retail staff.”
Police listed the stores which were targeted by Woolley. These included the Co-op in Test Road, Sompting; Co-op in Plaza Parade, Worthing; Co-op in South Street, Lancing; Tesco Express, Goring Road, Worthing; Co-op, Salvington Road, Worthing; Co-op, Field Place Parade, Goring-by-Sea; One Stop, North Lane and Tesco, Littlehampton Road in Worthing; Co-op, Nelson Road in Durrington; and One Stop, North Lane in East Preston.
A spokesperson added: “Woolley stole a variety of products, including meat, cheese, dishwasher tablets, baby milk and wine.
“Woolley appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 11, where he pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced to 18-weeks imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay £154.”
PC Jamie Sanderson, of the Adur, Worthing and Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said Woolley is ‘well-known for his previous history’ of shoplifting in the area.
The police officer added: “Our relentless pursuit of our most prolific offenders has resulted in yet another one receiving a custodial sentence, offering some respite for our business community who have suffered loss at the hands of persistent offenders.
“Many of these are now behind bars, which has reduced offending during the festive period when the retail world would usually see a spike in acquisitive crime.”