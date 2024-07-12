Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is ‘considerable alarm and upset’ among residents following a spate of anti-social behaviour in a West Sussex coastal town.

Adur and Worthing Police said officers are ‘continuing to be a visible presence’ around Shoreham-by-Sea this week and across the weekend to ‘prevent anti-social behaviour in the area’.

A spokesperson added: “There will be an increased presence in Shoreham across the summer holidays, and we ask that the public continue to report incidents of ASB to us.”

Joss Loader, councillor for Marine Ward at Adur District Council, said most of the incidents have been centred around Beach Green but there has also been trouble on Adur Rec.

Police officers are ‘continuing to be a visible presence’ around Shoreham-by-Sea this week and across the weekend to ‘prevent anti-social behaviour in the area’. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police

She explained: “Historically, Shoreham Beach has always been a popular meeting place for teenagers when they finish their public exams. The vast majority are cheerful and well mannered.

"Unfortunately, there have been issues, particularly on Friday evenings, when a small number of young people have caused considerable alarm and upset. Some are local but others have travelled from further afield.

"Incidents have included breaking into property, hurling missiles at passing traffic and vandalising vehicles.

"This behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable and I'd urge residents to report all incidents to the police, as they will allocate their resources accordingly. Non-urgent items can be logged via the Sussex Police website, which is quicker and easier than dialling 101.

"Ongoing issues, involving immediate risk to people and property, should be reported by dialling 999.

"The police have stepped up patrols and hopefully this will provide some reassurance to the community, as well as deterring further incidents as we head towards the school holidays."

Kevin Boram, Shoreham South district councillor, also urged any witnesses to contact the police.

He said: “I fully support the continuing police initiative to crack down on antisocial behaviour during the summer months when there is often a peak in this unacceptable activity.

"Should anyone witness an incident, I urge them to contact the police on 101 (online or phone) or 999 in an emergency. I have met with the Police & Crime Commissioner on this matter and with the great team of PCSOs, officers and youth workers who are able to take prompt and effective action.”

The police explained on social media that there are ‘three main categories for antisocial behaviour’, depending on how many people are affected.

These are:

– Personal antisocial behaviour is when a person targets a specific individual or group;

– Nuisance antisocial behaviour is when a person causes trouble, annoyance or suffering to a community;

– Environmental antisocial behaviour is when a person’s actions affect the wider environment, such as public spaces or buildings.

Responding to the news of increased police patrols, one local resident wrote: “It’s all gone a bit feral, and you know it.”

Another added: “Sad times that we need it, Shoreham has gone to pot.”