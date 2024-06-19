West Sussex coastal town to see 'increased police presence'
Adur and Worthing Police said it is ‘aware of groups of young people gathering’ in Shoreham – ‘particularly those who are celebrating the end of school’.
"Police have identified a small number of those causing damage to the area and displaying anti-social behaviour,” a social media statement read.
"We are working closely with local partners to deter and stop this behaviour.
"Officers will continue to patrol the town and Shoreham beach and an increased police presence should be expected over the next month.”
The police urged residents to report anti-social behaviour online or by calling 101, adding: “Always call 999 in an emergency.”