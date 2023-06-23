NationalWorldTV
West Sussex collision: Young woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

A young woman has been arrested after a collision in West Sussex in the early hours of this morning (Friday, June 23).
By Sam Morton
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:09 BST

Sussex Police said officers attended a report of a single-vehicle collision in Brighton Road, Hassocks, at about 4.10am.

It comes reports a vehicle was involved in a collision with a wall. New Road was reportedly closed as a result.

A police spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old woman from Haywards Heath was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving an remains in custody at this stage.”

Sussex Police said officers attended a report of a single-vehicle collision in Brighton Road, Hassocks, at about 4.10am. (National World / Stock image)Sussex Police said officers attended a report of a single-vehicle collision in Brighton Road, Hassocks, at about 4.10am. (National World / Stock image)
