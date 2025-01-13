Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vandals have struck again at a Littlehampton community hub and arts café.

Creative Heart in Beach Road, Littlehampton is an ‘all-inclusive, not-for-profit’ business but is counting the cost after the second ‘deliberate act of vandalism’ in the space of seven days. This comes after an attempted break-in the week before Christmas.

Around 11.20pm on Saturday, January 4, the a window was broken.

A social media post about the incident read: “We are deeply saddened to share that our damaged window was a deliberate act of vandalism.

"Although we will be going through our insurers to replace the glass (which is estimated to be just shy of £2.3k), we still have to pay the excess and it will affect our premium next year."

Exactly a week later, on the night of Saturday, January 11, vandals struck again.

A Facebook post by Creative Heart read: “We're deeply saddened that last night another window was broken.

“While this is a setback we really didn't need, we will continue to love and support our community, especially those who are lonely, struggling, cold or hungry.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us over these past few days, we are so thankful. We have loved seeing and hearing from you, all your support has been so appreciated. We look forward to welcoming even more of you this week.”

Diane Hayward, from Creative Heart, said it is ‘absolutely awful’ that the community hub has been repeatedly targeted.

She added: “It’s right next to the other pane of glass so that’s now two massive window panes to be replaced.

“There’s no rhyme or reason behind it. We are a place that gives to everyone. They come in and we feed them for free. It’s very sad.

“We’ve been very blessed, as people have been donating to us and we are still continuing with that [fundraiser].”

If you would like to donate, please visit www.gofundme.com/f/29x6j-creative-heart-cic-littlehampton