West Sussex councillors have called for equality in levels of policing in urban and rural areas

West Sussex councillors have called for equality when it comes to the levels of policing in urban and rural areas.

Earlier this year, the Home Secretary spoke about the need to ‘get back to core policing’.

During a meeting of the county council, members supported a motion tabled by Richard Burrett (Con, Pound Hill) which asked for that vision to be ‘turned into reality’ in the new Police and Crime Plan for the county.

The Plan, which doesn’t have to be produced until March 2025, is being developed by Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne in consultation with members of the public and partners such as Sussex Police.

Its aim is to ensure that priorities over the next four years reflect the policing, crime and community safety issues important to the community.

Mr Burrett described feedback received in a number of resident surveys which raised concerns including anti-social behaviour and the need to see more police walking the beat.

Referring to Operation Uplift, which saw 192 police officers recruited to the force in 2022/23, he added: “As a council we should welcome this increase but continue to advocate for further increases over the coming years in response to the requests made by our residents for greater police presence on the streets of West Sussex.

“A further theme which emerges from resident surveys is the need for this increase in police visibility to be spread evenly across the different parts of West Sussex – from the urban north of the county focussed on the Gatwick Diamond, to the rural hinterland, and to the coastal strip where many concerns about anti-social behaviour are voiced by local people.”

Andrew Kerry-Bedell (Lib Dem, Bourne) said most residents believed that community policing was a highly effective way of reducing anti-social behaviour, shop-lifting and verbal and physical abuse.

But he questioned the effectiveness of how things were currently being done, adding: “The old but still current Sussex Police risk-based approach to policing, based on threat, risk and harm, penalises every rural area, like the one I’m responsible for.

“What it does is keep police resources in high population centres – like Crawley – and where there’s most crime.

“And it means it’s then an hour’s drive or more to get the police resources to an incident on the Hampshire or South Downs border, for example.

“Or, as our residents tell us, the police just don’t turn up at all when they report an incident.”

Mrs Bourne said: “I have always maintained that a rural county needs a dedicated, rural policing capability which is why we now have one of the largest rural crime teams in the South-East.

“Similarly, anti-social behaviour is being tackled with successful hotspot policing reducing crime in those areas by up to 40 per cent and offenders are being effectively tackled through our Immediate Justice programme.

“My new, four-year Police and Crime Plan will be based on the feedback from Sussex residents, our local authorities and community safety partners and I am grateful to everyone for their input.

“My office will be working closely with the Chief Constable to ensure her operational plan can address and deliver on these important refreshed priorities.”