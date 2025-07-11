West Sussex County Council secures conviction against airline for illegal importation of puppy into London Gatwick

West Sussex County Council’s Trading Standards service has successfully prosecuted Norse Atlantic UK Ltd for breaching animal importation laws after the airline unlawfully transported a puppy into London Gatwick without the required health documentation.

On December 8, 2024, a flight operated by Norse Atlantic UK Ltd arrived at London Gatwick from Orlando, Florida, carrying a puppy that was under 11 weeks old.

The animal had not received a rabies vaccination, lacked the necessary tapeworm treatment and did not have a valid GB health certificate – these are all mandatory requirements under UK law.

The case was brought under Section 73(a) of the Animal Health Act 1981 and the Rabies (Importation of Dogs, Cats and Other Mammals) Order 1974.

The offence was proven in the company’s absence at a hearing held at Crawley Magistrates' Court on 26 June 2025.

Despite being issued with a fixed penalty notice in March 2025, Norse Atlantic UK Ltd failed to respond or make payment.

The court imposed a fine of £2,875, with additional costs of £1,567, bringing the total penalty to £4,442.

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “This case highlights the serious responsibilities airlines have when transporting animals into the UK.

“The rules are in place to protect both animal and public health, particularly from the threat of rabies.

“By enforcing these laws, we’re not only upholding national safety standards but also delivering on our council plan’s commitment to keeping people safe, in this case both in our county and beyond.”

The puppy was intercepted by staff at the Animal Reception Centre at Gatwick, who immediately raised concerns with the Trading Standards team.

The animal was placed in quarantine and the passenger was denied onward travel due to non-compliance with the Pet Travel Scheme (PETS).

The council continues to work closely with Border Force, airport authorities and animal welfare organisations to ensure that all animals entering the UK meet strict health and legal requirements.