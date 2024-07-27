Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trade in illegal cigarettes and tobacco continues to be disrupted by West Sussex Trading Standards’ successful operations.

Earlier this month, 142,700 cigarettes and 1,461 packets of hand-rolling tobacco were seized in a single raid in Horsham, as part of an ongoing investigation.

To put the size of the seizure into perspective, 162,640 cigarettes and 414 packets of hand-rolling tobacco were confiscated by Trading Standards in the whole of 2023 to 2024.

Councillor Duncan Crow, county council Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “Trading Standards seized probably as much tobacco on that one day as we did in the whole of last year, which was a fantastic result by the team.

Trade in illegal cigarettes and tobacco continues to be disrupted by West Sussex Trading Standards’ successful operations. Picture by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s been reported that trade in illegal cigarettes and tobacco impacts disadvantaged people in our communities the most, with more than half of all smokers of illicit tobacco coming from the most deprived socio-economic groups.

“Organised crime gangs prey on and exploit these smokers with often fake, inferior and potentially unsafe products, making huge profit and often exploiting people to work in the shops, or on the streets outside.”

It has also been reported that counterfeit, cheap tobacco contains higher levels of tar and nicotine which could greatly increase the health risk for consumers, so Trading Standards discourages the public from buying what might seem like bargain-priced tobacco.

West Sussex Trading Standards teams will investigate any potential money laundering offences alongside any Trading Standards criminal offences and utilise powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 to disrupt these criminals and ensure they do not financially benefit from their wrongdoing.

Councillor Crow added: “Sellers will also be referred to HMRC, who can issue penalties of up to £10,000. Anyone caught who has a licence to sell alcohol can expect Trading Standards to immediately seek a revocation of their licence, which could have a significant impact on their business.

“Keeping people safe from the consequences of using cheap, illicit tobacco and illegal vapes is a top health priority: these illicit products can harm communities and jeopardise the profitability of honest, law-abiding local business.

“With the help of information from residents and legitimate local businesses, we will continue to disrupt the vile and potentially dangerous trade in illicit cigarettes and tobacco in West Sussex, which supports our aims for the health and wellbeing of our communities.

“I urge anyone who suspects illegal trading activity, please don’t turn a blind eye, but report your suspicion to our Trading Standards team online, or by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on Freephone: 0808 223 1133.”