West Sussex 'crime spree' saw residents threatened with a knife; culprit given jail sentence

Zac Brazil, 26 – of no fixed address – ‘caused distress to a number of victims’, Sussex Police said.

A spokesperson added: “A man has been jailed following a 12-hour crime spre e across West Sussex.

"At around 4.30pm on January 3, officers received a report of a disturbance at Pengelly Gardens, Littlehampton.

“Zac Brazil entered a property in possession of a knife and threatened the residents.

“Later that day, at around 8pm he entered a property in Ravenscroft, Storrington and threatened a woman with a knife, causing minor injuries. He then damaged the victim’s glasses by stamping on them.”

Police said Brazil was also found with cannabis on him when searched by officers.

The previous day, he had been caught driving while disqualified and without insurance, police said.

The spokesperson added: “He was arrested and pleaded guilty to criminal damage, common assault, affray, possession of a knife, possession of a Class B drug, fail to cooperate with a preliminary test, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

“He appeared before Lewes Crown Court on February 12 and was sentenced to three and a half years’ imprisonment and was handed a five-year Serious Violence Reduction Order (SVRO), which gives police the powers to search him at any time in a public place for a year.”

He was also disqualified from driving for a further 90 months, police said.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “This is a deserved result for Brazil who caused distress to a number of victims.

“Not only the prison sentence, but the power of the SVRO is so important and I am proud of the team for securing yet another one.