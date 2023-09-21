BREAKING
West Sussex drug crime and money laundering: Three arrests after police alerted to 'suspicious vehicles'

The sighting of ‘three suspicious vehicles’ in a West Sussex car park led to the arrest of three people in connection with drug offences and money laundering.
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:50 BST
Sussex Police said two men have been charged, whilst another was released on police bail, after their arrests in Lancing.

"Officers attended Marlborough Road Car Park at around 4pm on Thursday, September 14, after being alerted to three suspicious vehicles,” a police spokesperson said.

Oliver Mazirel, 35, of Ardingly Drive, Goring, was arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis, being in possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis and money laundering, police said.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)
Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

Police said Mazirel appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (September 16) and pleaded guilty to all three offences. He will next appear at a court to be fixed for sentencing on Monday, October 16.

Leonard Lila, 37, of no fixed address, was also arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug – cannabis and money laundering, police said

Lila appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and did not enter a plea, police said. He was remanded in custody to next appear at a court to be decided on Monday, October 16.

A police spokesperson added: “A 36-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis and money laundering. He was released on bail pending further enquiries.”