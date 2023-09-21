The sighting of ‘three suspicious vehicles’ in a West Sussex car park led to the arrest of three people in connection with drug offences and money laundering.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said two men have been charged, whilst another was released on police bail, after their arrests in Lancing.

"Officers attended Marlborough Road Car Park at around 4pm on Thursday, September 14, after being alerted to three suspicious vehicles,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Mazirel, 35, of Ardingly Drive, Goring, was arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis, being in possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis and money laundering, police said.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

Police said Mazirel appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (September 16) and pleaded guilty to all three offences. He will next appear at a court to be fixed for sentencing on Monday, October 16.

Leonard Lila, 37, of no fixed address, was also arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug – cannabis and money laundering, police said

Lila appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and did not enter a plea, police said. He was remanded in custody to next appear at a court to be decided on Monday, October 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad