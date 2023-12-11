BREAKING

West Sussex enforcement unit arrests 29 people in a month: more than 5kg of cannabis seized at Worthing address and two arrested in connection with Copthorne burglary

Sussex Police have announced that a West Sussex enforcement unit has arrested 29 people in just one month.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Dec 2023, 13:48 GMT
A Sussex Police spokesperson said on November 11: “A total of 29 arrests, 33 premises searches, of which 12 were warrants, were conducted by Sussex Police’s West Sussex Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) in October.”

Police said that a TEU is a specialised unit that focuses on serious crime with officers carrying out arrests and warrants every month.

The police spokesperson continued: “Among the warrants which were carried out, officers executed a Misuse of Drugs Warrant at an address in St Georges Road, Worthing on 23 October. More than 5kg of cannabis and £25,000 in cash was located and seized. A 32-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug in connection with the warrant. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Sussex Police said drugs and cash were found by the West Sussex Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) this October

Police said they also carried out a warrant at a property in Cleve Way, Billingshurst on October 8 where ‘a pistol, airsoft guns, drugs, and knives were found’.

The Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 51-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man from Billingshurst were arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply a Class B drug and possession of a firearm.

“Two people were also arrested in connection with a burglary in Newlands Park, Copthorne. The incident, which took place on 25 October, involved two people reportedly stealing thousands of pounds worth of jewellery when viewing a house. A 65-year-old man from Sutton and a 57-year-old woman from Epsom were arrested on suspicion of burglary.”

Sussex Police said drugs and cash were found by the West Sussex Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) this October
Police said other arrests this month included sexual offences, assault, stalking and harassment.

Police Sergeant Andy Bryant said: “It has been a successful month and the team have worked extremely hard to protect the community. The team have worked day and night to make sure premises which need searching are searched. Knives, weapons and drugs are a danger to the public, and the TEU are making sure they’re taken from their owners.”