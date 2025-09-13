West Sussex Fire & Rescue saw second-highest rate of false alarms at student halls over five-year period

West Sussex Fire & Rescue responded to the second-highest rate of student accommodation false alarms in the UK over the past five years, according to a new investigation.

A new investigation into fire incidents in England has revealed that a massive 93.7% of callouts to student halls of residence are false alarms.

The study, conducted by health and safety consultants Rhino Safety, reveals that the UK's fire services have responded to a whopping 20,374 fire callouts at student accommodation over the last five years, with a worrying 19,094 of these being false alarms.

These false alarms are estimated to have cost England fire departments an eyewatering £9.6 million.

The study collated Freedom of Information requests from regional fire services across the UK on the number of total fire incident callouts to student accommodation, and the numbers of false alarms vs real fire incidents from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2024.

The findings paint a concerning picture of fire safety knowledge among England's student population, highlighting areas where safety is most at risk and where fire service time could be most wasted.

Gloucestershire Fire & Rescue responded to the highest proportion of false alarms, with 335 of its 341 student accommodation callouts between 2019 and 2024 being unnecessary (98.2%).

They are joined by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, who responded to 342 callouts to student accommodation, 335 of which were also false alarms (98%); Hereford & Worcester, who responded to 286 false alarms out of 293 total callouts (97.6%); and Scottish Fire & Rescue, who responded to 8,986 false alarms in this period – 96.4% of all 9,319 callouts.

Cheshire Fire & Rescue service rounded out the top five local authorities with the highest occurrence of false alarms, having responded to a total of 124 false alarms over the five years – 96.1% of all 129 callouts.

After Scottish Fire & Rescue, it was London Fire & Emergency Planning Authority that responded to the highest total number of callouts, 3,396. However, this area placed tenth when it came to the rate of false alarms, with 3,201 of these callouts being unfounded panic (94.3%).

The average cost of a false alarm callout for UK Fire Services is estimated at £500. That would mean that over these five years, false alarm calls to student halls have cost the UK an estimated £9,547,000 in callout fees.

However, this doesn’t take into account the inevitable cost of disruption to operations and lost productivity. This means that the true cost of false alarm callouts to student halls could be significantly higher.

False alarm callouts are a major financial burden for UK fire services, costing the country an estimated £1 billion annually, according to the International Fire & Safety Journal.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “In line with the commitments made in our Community Risk Management Plan, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has been actively engaged in reducing the burden of unwanted fire signals.

“In December 2022 we successfully introduced a call challenge and non-attendance policy across our commercial business environment, which has resulted in a 66% reduction in call outs to false alarms, saving the service around £500,000 per year.

“We were recently praised by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies and Fire & Rescue Services following their inspection in 2024 for the work we have undertaken to reduce this burden.

“We do however acknowledge that there is still more to do in working with our higher education establishments to mirror this same reduction within the residential environment.

“We have been proactively engaged with these establishments and have seen a year-on-year reduction in instances where we have attended false alarms since 2021.

“In 2024 we attended 47% fewer false alarms in student accommodation than we did in 2021, which demonstrates our commitment to addressing this burden so that our fire crews have more time to undertake community safety activities, complete training, and be able to respond to real incidents.”

At the other end of the scale, Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue responded to the lowest rate of false alarms during this period, with just 17.1% of its total callouts to student accommodation being unnecessary (seven vs 41).

They are followed by Hertfordshire Fire & Rescue, who responded to 23 false alarms out of 35 total callouts (65.7%); West Midlands Fire Service, who responded to 254 false alarms out of 325 total callouts (78.2%); and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, who responded to 115 false alarms out of 142 total callouts (81%).

Bedfordshire & Luton Fire and Rescue round out the top five for the lowest rates of false alarms, with 81.6% of 163 total callouts being false alarms (133).

Simon Walter, director and fire safety expert at health and safety consultancy, Rhino Safety, said: “For many students, living in halls can be an incredibly exciting time, and may be their first experience of independent living.

“However, this can mean that things like fire safety awareness are easily forgotten or fall by the wayside.

“While it's good to see that real fire occurrences are relatively low, incidents like the 2019 Cube fire in Bolton and the 2023 Chamberlain Hall fire in Birmingham are significant reminders that all it takes is one incident to put students at risk.

“It’s clear that callouts for false alarms remain a key issue for fire department resources.

“False alarms not only put pressure on fire services, but they can also contribute to the public experiencing alarm fatigue, which then leads to devastating consequences in the event of a real fire incident.

“Everyone has the right to live and study in safety. We urge all students to really engage with fire safety culture and awareness and make it a key part of their hall experience. By doing so, they can play a key role in keeping themselves and others safe.”