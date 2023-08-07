BREAKING
West Sussex man, 51, jailed for multiple sex offences against young boy

A man from Lancing has been sentenced for multiple sex offences committed against a young boy.
Megan Baker
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:38 BST

Gary Woolgar, 51, was found guilty by a jury at Lewes Crown Court of the historic offences, which were first reported in 2021, Sussex Police said.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Woolgar, formerly a heating engineer from Lancing, was charged and summonsed in November 2022.

“He stood trial at Lewes Crown Court and appeared for sentencing on Thursday, August 3.

Lancing man, 51, sentenced for multiple sex offences against young boy. Photo: Sussex PoliceLancing man, 51, sentenced for multiple sex offences against young boy. Photo: Sussex Police
“Woolgar was jailed for a total of 15 years for multiple offences committed in the 2010s.

“He will be a registered sex offender for life and subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.”

Police added that the victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, described how the abuse left him feeling frightened and confused, with ongoing impact continuing to affect him with anxiety and stress.

The spokesperson said: “The jury found Woolgar guilty of two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a boy, three counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a boy, two counts of sexual activity with a child, and sexual assault by touching.

“He previously admitted possession of a class A drug, namely cocaine, and possession of a class B drug, namely cannabis.”

Speaking after the case, Detective Constable Katherine Wilkins from Littlehampton SIU said: “This was a complex investigation that involved working closely with partner agencies.

“I would like to thank the victim who showed great courage to come forward and report what happened to him, and to all the witnesses who provided evidence to ensure this offender was convicted.

“Woolgar preyed on the boy, and the abuse has had an ongoing impact upon him.

“This case demonstrates that we take reports of sexual offences seriously and throughout we provided support to the victim with specially-trained officers.

“We are determined to get justice for victims of sexual abuse.”

Further information about help and support for victims is available on the Sussex Police website.