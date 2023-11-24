West Sussex man admits to violently assaulting young woman
Sussex Police said 29-year-old Callum Walsh subjected his victim – a woman in her 20s – to weeks of 'paranoid, coercive and threatening behaviour’, whilst ‘attempting to control where she went and who she saw’.
The defendant – formerly of Warren Road in Barnham – ‘would violently assault’ his victim when he ‘perceived her to have fallen out of his control’, police said.
"In the early hours of January 14, Walsh carried out a final, prolonged assault on his victim, who was able to escape her property and call the emergency services,” a police spokesperson added.
"Police attended, put safeguarding measures in place to protect her and urgently sought Walsh’s arrest.
"He was subsequently arrested in Cornwall and charged with non-fatal strangulation, causing actual bodily harm and engaging in coercive/controlling behaviour and remanded in custody.”
Sussex Police said Walsh has now been convicted in court, and will face justice for his ‘control and abuse’ of a young woman.
"At Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, November 8, Walsh pleaded guilty to non-fatal strangulation at the commencement of the trial.” a spokesperson added. “Charges of actual bodily harm and coercive/controlling behaviour will remain on file.
“Walsh is due to be sentenced at a court to be confirmed on December 22.”
Detective Constable Angela De Vivo said victims of ‘violent, controlling men like Callum Walsh’ do not have to ‘suffer in silence’.
She added: “His victim in this instance was left terrified, but has shown incredible bravery in reporting and supporting the investigation.
“We were able to protect her from any further harm and Walsh has now been brought to justice, remanded in custody where he can cause no harm to other women.
“If you or someone you know is in an abusive or controlling relationship, please report it to police online, via 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency.
“We have a range of discreet methods of reporting and accessing support without your abuser finding out. For more information visit https://www.sussex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/.”