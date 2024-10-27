Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from West Sussex has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

It comes after a collision in Lyndhurst – a village in Hampshire – on Friday afternoon (October 26).

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is now appealing for witnesses.

“The incident occurred around 12.35pm at the junction of Gosport Lane, the A337 and A35,” a police spokesperson said.

"It was reported a white and red curtain side goods vehicle had been in collision with a black Honda motorcycle.

“The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s from New Milton, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he is receiving treatment.”

Police said detectives are ‘investigating the exact circumstances of the collision’.

They added: “A 52-year-old man from Bognor Regis, West Sussex, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“He has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

“As part of this, we are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular anyone with any dash-cam or other footage.

“Officers are specifically keen to speak with the driver of a grey 2022 registration Seat car, which had roof bars on, which arrived at the scene soon after the incident, as they may have information which could assist us.”

Anyone who can assist the police investigation should call 101, quoting the reference 44240464918. You can also submit information online.