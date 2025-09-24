West Sussex man arrested following aerospace cyber incident that affected flights at Heathrow

A man from West Sussex has been arrested by the National Crime Agency as part of an investigation into a cyber incident that caused disruption at several European airports including Heathrow.

The incident, which was reported on Friday, September 19, affected flights at Heathrow and many other European airports, including in Brussels, Dublin and Berlin, over the weekend.

NCA officers, supported by the South East ROCU, arrested a man in his forties in West Sussex on Tuesday, September 23 on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences.

He has been released on conditional bail.

Deputy Director Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, said: “Although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing.”

“Cybercrime is a persistent global threat that continues to cause significant disruption to the UK.

“Alongside our partners here and overseas, the NCA is committed to reducing that threat in order to protect the British public.”