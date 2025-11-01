A West Sussex man has been charged after a video containing threats to kill was shared online.

Daniel Holland, 40, of Southwater Street, Southwater, was first arrested on September 5 as part of enquiries into a video showing a man making threats to kill, Sussex Police said.

"He was later released on bail while the investigation continued,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“On Friday, October 31, Holland was arrested again on suspicion of sending a communication containing threats to kill or cause serious harm.

"He was charged the following morning with the offence and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing on November 11.

"If you feel you have further information to support the ongoing investigation, you can make a report to police either online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 359 of 30/10.”