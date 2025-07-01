West Sussex man charged with attempted murder after knife incident
A statement from Sussex Police read: “Just after 7.15pm officers responded to a report that a 32-year-old woman had been injured with a knife in Eastergate Lane.
She was taken to hospital for treatment for serious, but not life threatening, injuries.
"Melis Abzhaliev, 38, from Walberton, was arrested and has since been charged with attempted murder.
"He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before court on July 28 for a plea hearing.”
Detective Inspector Matt Phelps, from West Sussex Division, said: “This was a brutal attack which left a woman seriously injured. Officers from different teams worked tirelessly to ensure a charge was obtained swiftly."
Police added that they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident, however, anyone who has information is urged to come forward.
Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting Op Vegas, police said.