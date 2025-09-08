West Sussex man charged with murder following death in Worthing incident
A statement from Sussex Police read: “Officers were called to Lindum Road in the Tarring area of the town at around 4.05pm, to reports of a man having suffered serious injuries.
‘The victim – who we can confirm is 25-year-old Jack Mitten – was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
"Jack’s family are being supported by specialist officers at this time.
"On Friday (5 September), police arrested 22-year-old Taylor Mitten, of Lindum Road in Worthing, on suspicion of murder.
"Mitten has now been charged with murder and remanded in custody, pending an appearance at Crawley Magistrates' Court this morning (8 September).”
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: “Jack’s family will continue to receive the full support of Sussex Police as they come to terms with this heartbreaking loss.
“They have requested the opportunity to grieve in privacy, and we would strongly encourage the media and members of the public to be respectful of this request.
“The investigation has now moved into a new phase, as we prepare for court proceedings, and I would like to thank the public for their patience and support in the days since this tragic incident.”