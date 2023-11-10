West Sussex man found guilty of attempted murder after stabbing two men in violent interrupted burglary
Police said Lee Tidy, 24, of North Mead in Henfield, broke into a house in Henfield Common South on the night of February 4.
Sussex Police said one of the occupants – a 90-year-old man – heard him enter through a first storey window and confronted him on the landing. He was tackled to the floor and stabbed in the neck, but managed to shout for help, police added.
Sussex Police said a second occupant – a 61-year-old man – ran upstairs but was also stabbed in the neck by Tidy.
Tidy stole a set of car keys and fled the property via a conservatory window, injuring his hand and leaving a trail of blood in his wake, police added.
Sussex Police said he was located in a property linked to him, covered in blood with a bandaged hand and a small quantity of cannabis.
Police said he was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).
Tidy was found guilty of all charges at Lewes Crown Court on August 25, Sussex Police confirmed.
At the same court on Thursday (November 9), Tidy was sentenced to 23 years in prison and told he must serve at least two thirds of his sentence before being eligible for parole, police added.
Detective Sergeant Jordan Holmes said: “This was a terrifying experience for the two victims, one of whom was nearly murdered in his own home by Lee Tidy.
"Due to the brave actions of both victims, they managed to call police and distance themselves from Tidy, who was soon apprehended by police officers with injuries linking him to the crime scene. Both victims thankfully made a full recovery from the injuries they sustained.
“At court, Tidy tried to twist the truth about had happened and denied any accountability around the events of the night. Thankfully the jury saw through these false accounts and he has now been given a significant custodial sentence, where he can cause no further harm.
“This excellent result could not have been achieved were it not for the bravery of the victims, and the swift actions of Sussex Police’s response and investigative units.”