West Sussex man hospitalised following ‘concerns for his welfare’ – One arrested
Emergency services were called to the vicinity of River Road in Littlehampton on Friday, September 13 following concerns for the welfare of a man his 30’s.
Pictures show the area taped off by police while the incident took place.
Sussex Police later confirmed that the man was hospitalised and a man, 20, has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called following concerns for the welfare of a local man in his 30s in the vicinity of River Road, Littlehampton, around 4.45pm on Friday 13 September
“He has since been taken to hospital, where he remains at this time.
“A 20-year-old man from Littlehampton has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug. He remains in custody as enquiries continue.”