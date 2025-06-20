A man from Slinfold, with a ‘clear, active sexual interest in children’, has been jailed.

Sussex Police said Gavin West ‘contacted young girls online’ and ‘tried to meet them for sex’.

"In 2023, West, 46 – of Six Acres in Slinfold – exchanged messages with an account on a social media platform that he believed was owned by a 12-year-old girl,” a police spokesperson said.

"West engaged in sexual conversations with the account, despite being told explicitly the owner was 12-years-old, and attempted to arrange a meet up for sexual activity.

“Police became aware of West’s messages and, in November, 2023, West was arrested at his home.

“A number of devices were seized and found to contain indecent images of children, including two of the most serious category A images and four extreme pornographic images depicting sex acts with dogs.”

Police said messages with other social media users showed West had a ‘committed sexual interest in children’.

West was charged with attempting to incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, engaging in sexual communication with a child, three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images, police said.

Police said West pleaded guilty to all charges at Lewes Crown Court on April 24, 2025.

A the same court on Friday (June 13), he was sentenced to four years in prison and given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order aimed at reducing his ability to reoffend, police said.

Detective Sergeant David Rose said: “Gavin West is a committed offender with clear, active sexual interest in children.

“His behaviour online was nothing short of predatory and posed a serious risk of harm to young people.

“Sussex Police is committed to helping young people stay safe online, using a range of tactics to catch offenders while educating children and their families on safety measures.

“Please report any suspicious online incidents to police online or via 101, or call 999 in an emergency.”

For more information on online safety, visit https://www.sussex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/online-safety/online-safety/