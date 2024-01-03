A West Sussex man has been jailed for more than 13 years after multiple violent offences – including stabbing his friend.

Sussex Police said Callum Walsh, 29 – formerly of Warren Road in Barnham – was the subject of two separate investigations – one linked to a stabbing in 2021 and a second around abuse and controlling behaviour reported in January, 2023.

"On the afternoon of 23 May, 2021, Walsh assaulted a man at a property in Littlehampton after drinking with him all night and throughout the morning,” a police spokesperson said.

"The pair began arguing and Walsh struck the man across the head with a bottle and stabbed him, causing significant injuries.

“He was arrested the following day on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, charged with the same offence and released on court bail pending a hearing.”

While awaiting trial for the GBH, Walsh met a woman in her 20s and – over the next few weeks – subjected her to ‘paranoid, coercive and threatening’ behaviour, police said. Walsh attempted to control where she went and who she saw.

"Where he perceived her to have fallen out of his control, he would violently assault her,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police added.

"In the early hours of 14 January, 2023, Walsh carried out a final, prolonged assault on his victim, who was able to escape her property and call the emergency services.”

After the ‘vicious assault’, officers attended, put safeguarding measures in place to protect her and urgently sought Walsh’s arrest, police said.

The force added: “He was subsequently arrested in Cornwall in June and charged with non-fatal strangulation, causing actual bodily harm and engaging in coercive/controlling behaviour and remanded in custody.

“While in custody he pleaded guilty to the charge of GBH with intent relating to the separate investigation.

“At Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, November 8, Walsh pleaded guilty to non-fatal strangulation. Charges of actual bodily harm and coercive/controlling behaviour will remain on file.”

Walsh was sentenced in relation to both matters at the same court on Friday, December 22 and given an extended sentence of 13.5 years – with 8.5 years custodial and another five on extended licence.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “Callum Walsh is a violent offender who was rightly found by the court to pose a clear danger to the public.

“Thankfully, both of his victims in these investigations have physically recovered from his violent attacks but must live with the lasting psychological impacts.

“Both have shown incredible determination and courage to support this investigation through to its conclusion. Thanks to them, Walsh is now behind bars where he cannot harm any other women.

“If you or someone you know is in an abusive or controlling relationship, please report it to police online, via 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency.”