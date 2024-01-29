Sussex Police announced on Sunday evening (January 28) that a murder investigation had been launched after a man’s body was discovered in Gladonian Road, Littlehampton.

The incident was first reported to police around 6am.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 51-year-old victim, from Littlehampton, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Following enquiries, a 16-year-old boy from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, issued a public appeal for information.

He said: “We understand this is a shocking incident for a close-knit community in Littlehampton; my condolences are with the family and friends of the victim, and anyone affected by this death.

“We are working hard to establish the facts surrounding the tragic events of last night, and need the assistance of the public to do so, especially by calling in if you were in Gladonian Road between midnight and 6am, either on foot or in a vehicle.

“It would also support the investigation if any social media posts did not speculate about what happened. If you have information, please call in to the police and we will take that information from you.”

You can contact police online, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Sett. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

1 . Littlehampton murder investigation Forensic investigations are continuing after a man was found dead in Gladonian Road, Littlehampton on Sunday (January 28). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Littlehampton murder investigation Forensic investigations are continuing after a man was found dead in Gladonian Road, Littlehampton on Sunday (January 28). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Littlehampton murder investigation Forensic investigations are continuing after a man was found dead in Gladonian Road, Littlehampton on Sunday (January 28). Photo: Eddie Mitchell