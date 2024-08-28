Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A murder investigation is continuing after the death of a man in Littlehampton earlier this year – and a second teenager has been arrested, police have confirmed.

Paul Lawrence, 51, was killed in Gladonian Road, in the early hours of Sunday, January 28.

Following enquiries, a 16-year-old boy from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an updated statement on Wednesday, August 28, police said this teenager has been ‘bailed with conditions’ until October 10, ‘pending further enquiries’.

Paul Lawrence, 51, was killed in Gladonian Road, Littlehampton, in the early hours of Sunday, January 28. Photo: Sussex Police

A second arrest has also been made.

A police spokesperson said: “A second suspect has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in Littlehampton, as detectives continue to appeal for information.

“A second 16-year-old boy from Littlehampton has now also been arrested on suspicion of murder and malicious communications offences. He has been bailed with conditions until October 9.”

An inquest was opened in February but subsequently adjourned due to the active criminal proceedings. A hearing is scheduled to take place at Horsham Coroners’ Court next Tuesday morning (September 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “We remain committed to seeking justice for Paul and his family, and we’re still urging anyone with any information to please come forward.

“If you know what happened on the morning Paul tragically lost his life, or if you have any information that can assist in our investigation, you can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Sett.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

“In the meantime, I’d like to remind the public that this is an active investigation, and advise them to refrain from speculating or posting anything on social media that could prejudice the right to a fair trial.”