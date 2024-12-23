West Sussex murder suspect released on bail
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of a domestic incident at the address in Paddock Gardens around 7.45pm on Thursday 19 December.
"A 61-year-old man was treated by paramedics but was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene.
"His next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.
"A 69-year-old woman from East Grinstead, who was known to him, was arrested on suspicion of murder.
“On Sunday 22 December, she was released from custody on conditional bail, as police enquiries continue.”
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jon Gillings, said: “This remains an active investigation, and our officers are working around the clock to establish the exact circumstances of the victim’s tragic death.
“In the meantime, I would urge the public to refrain from speculating, but instead to come forward and make contact with us should they have any information that can assist in our investigation.”
Police added that the public can report any information to them online or call 101, quoting Operation Bilbrook.