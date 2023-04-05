Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
1 hour ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
2 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
2 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
5 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
8 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

West Sussex Neighbourhood Youth Officer praised for work with school children

Education and early intervention can play a key role in guiding young people on the right path.

By Matt Pole
Published 5th Apr 2023, 18:21 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 18:21 BST

Working with local schools, Neighbourhood Youth Officers (NYOs) from Sussex Police address topics such as drugs, weapons, sex and the law, healthy relationships, assaults and more.

And the work of one NYO in particular has received recognition from a number of schools in the Arun district.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Dan Sibun, based out of Littlehampton Police Station, has helped to positively influence the lives of pupils and young people in the community for the past three-and-a-half years.

Most Popular
PC Dan Sibun, based out of Littlehampton Police Station, has helped to positively influence the lives of pupils and young people in the community for the past three-and-a-half years. Picture courtesy of Sussex PolicePC Dan Sibun, based out of Littlehampton Police Station, has helped to positively influence the lives of pupils and young people in the community for the past three-and-a-half years. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
PC Dan Sibun, based out of Littlehampton Police Station, has helped to positively influence the lives of pupils and young people in the community for the past three-and-a-half years. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

He said: “By speaking to schools, children and their parents early on, and developing intelligence about any potential crime patterns or concerns, our aim is ultimately to reduce and prevent youth offending.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Part of my role is to provide intervention sessions to young people who commit crime in the hope of diverting their behaviour away from further criminality.

“Sitting down with a young offender as part of the intervention process, giving them one-to-one intuition on what they’ve done, the impact of their actions and how it could affect them in later life, and how their actions can have a significant impact on their victims, can work really well in preventing further offending especially with supportive parents.

“While each crime is different and will need to be individually reviewed, a favoured method of disposal for young people is for them to make amends for their actions in the form of restorative justice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For more serious crimes or crimes that have had a significant impact on a victim I also deal with enforcement where necessary.”

With 15 years’ experience in the force including working as a Special, a PCSO, and within the local Response and Neighbourhood Policing Teams, it perhaps comes as no surprise that PC Sibun has been described by local schools as ‘professional’, ‘supportive’ and ‘indispensable’, among other things.

“I put it down to having a passion and motivation for the job,” he said. “I like the ability to sort stuff out before it escalates, and I think having a bit of passion goes a long way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Quite a few of the kids I’ve worked with over the years have managed to turn it around. And while you can’t measure success on offences you may have prevented from happening, it at least shows that the input you’ve had may have positively influenced young people in their decision making and reduced crime in the long run.

“It’s all about making a professional judgement, delving a bit deeper and finding the right outcome for each individual child.”