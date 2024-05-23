Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A park in West Sussex has seen an increased police presence.

Adur and Worthing Police issued a statement on social media this afternoon (Thursday, May 23).

"Sussex Police are aware of anti-social behaviour affecting the community around Monks Park, Lancing,” the post read.

"Officers have been conducting regular patrols in the area to find those involved and reassure residents.

"We’d like to encourage anyone with any relevant information to contact us via the Sussex Police website or our non-emergency line, 101.”