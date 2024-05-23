West Sussex park sees increased police presence - This is why
Adur and Worthing Police issued a statement on social media this afternoon (Thursday, May 23).
"Sussex Police are aware of anti-social behaviour affecting the community around Monks Park, Lancing,” the post read.
"Officers have been conducting regular patrols in the area to find those involved and reassure residents.
"We’d like to encourage anyone with any relevant information to contact us via the Sussex Police website or our non-emergency line, 101.”
The police issued a very similar statement in April 2023, starting that officers were ‘conducting regular patrols’ in the New Monks Park area of Lancing after ‘reports of anti-social behaviour’.