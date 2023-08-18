Armed officers responded to an incident with police dogs in West Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers were called to Northcourt Close in Rustington – at around 3.50pm on Thursday (August 17) – ‘to reports of an altercation’ in which ‘someone was threatened with a knife’.

“Officers attended and located two suspects in a vehicle in Lyminster Road [Littlehampton],” a police spokesperson said, in a statement on Friday afternoon (August 18).

"A 29-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of affray. They remain in custody at this time.”

Multiple police vehicles, including a dog unit, were pictured at the Lyminster level crossing on Thursday afternoon.