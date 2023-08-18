West Sussex police incident: Two arrests in Littlehampton after response by armed officers and dog unit
Armed officers responded to an incident with police dogs in West Sussex.
Sussex Police said officers were called to Northcourt Close in Rustington – at around 3.50pm on Thursday (August 17) – ‘to reports of an altercation’ in which ‘someone was threatened with a knife’.
“Officers attended and located two suspects in a vehicle in Lyminster Road [Littlehampton],” a police spokesperson said, in a statement on Friday afternoon (August 18).
"A 29-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of affray. They remain in custody at this time.”
Multiple police vehicles, including a dog unit, were pictured at the Lyminster level crossing on Thursday afternoon.
Police said there will ‘continue to be an increased police presence’ in the area but ‘there is not considered to be any risk to the public’.