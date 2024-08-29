West Sussex railway station stabbing: teenage boy arrested
Police say they were called to reports of a stabbing at Three Bridges Railway Station on Wednesday (August 28).
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a man found with a stab wound on the forecourt of Three Bridges Railway Station, Haslett Avenue East, Crawley, on Wednesday at 3.25pm.
"The victim was taken to hospital. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
"A 16-year-old boy from Bognor has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody at this time.”
Police said enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to report online, or ring 101, quoting 819 of 28/08.