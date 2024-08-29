West Sussex railway station stabbing: teenage boy arrested

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 29th Aug 2024, 15:33 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 16:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A teenager has been arrested after a boy was stabbed at a railway station in West Sussex, police have said.

Police say they were called to reports of a stabbing at Three Bridges Railway Station on Wednesday (August 28).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a man found with a stab wound on the forecourt of Three Bridges Railway Station, Haslett Avenue East, Crawley, on Wednesday at 3.25pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The victim was taken to hospital. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Sussex Police have said a 16-year-old boy from Bognor has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at the West Sussex Railway station (Photo: Jon Rigby).Sussex Police have said a 16-year-old boy from Bognor has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at the West Sussex Railway station (Photo: Jon Rigby).
Sussex Police have said a 16-year-old boy from Bognor has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at the West Sussex Railway station (Photo: Jon Rigby).

"A 16-year-old boy from Bognor has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody at this time.”

Police said enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to report online, or ring 101, quoting 819 of 28/08.