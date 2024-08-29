Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has been arrested after a boy was stabbed at a railway station in West Sussex, police have said.

Police say they were called to reports of a stabbing at Three Bridges Railway Station on Wednesday (August 28).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a man found with a stab wound on the forecourt of Three Bridges Railway Station, Haslett Avenue East, Crawley, on Wednesday at 3.25pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The victim was taken to hospital. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Sussex Police have said a 16-year-old boy from Bognor has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at the West Sussex Railway station (Photo: Jon Rigby).

"A 16-year-old boy from Bognor has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody at this time.”

Police said enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to report online, or ring 101, quoting 819 of 28/08.