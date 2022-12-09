Online scams have become more frequent and sophisticated over the past few years with fraudsters looking for new ways to exploit individuals all the time.

The top online scams most consistently reported to Action Fraud in West Sussex include:

Romance fraud – this scam involves people being duped into sending money to criminals who go to great lengths to gain their trust and convince them that they are in a genuine relationship. They use language to manipulate, persuade and exploit so that requests for money do not raise alarm bells. Sextortion - where an individual is threatened with having sexual photos, videos or information published in exchange for money or even in exchange for the person doing something against their will. Investment fraud – this is usually where people are contacted out of the blue and asked to invest in schemes or products that are worthless or don’t exist.

Some of the new scams which are now being seen are:

West Sussex residents have been warned to watch out for scams

Texts claiming to be from ‘Gov.org’ or the ‘DWP’ inviting applications or claims for cost of living payments. Bogus emails, texts or calls claiming to be from the local council requesting bank or card details so that council tax rebates can be paid. Emails, texts, or calls claiming to be sent by energy suppliers offering switching deals, cheaper tariffs, discounts on prepayment meters or rebates. Advertisements, emails, texts or social media posts offering either non-existent loans or those with incredibly high interest rates, to help you through a period of financial hardship.

A general increase in ‘traditional’ scams offering great deals on tickets, holidays, vehicles, consumer goods, fashion, and other things you purchase online. What you buy is either non-existent or not as advertised.

To help residents combat these cyber crimes, West Sussex County Council has lots of support available to keep people scam savvy.

Residents who want to stay on top of the latest scams and online safety information can sign up to the Staying Safe Online e-newsletter, which can be found at www.westsussex.gov.uk/staying-safe-online

For people who want to learn how to become scam aware and access training online, WSCC’s Digital Safety Team, alongside West Sussex Trading Standards, run scam awareness webinars, which are suitable for both residents and professionals.

The next one is on Tuesday February 7, 2023 from 2pm-3.30pm, and tickets can be booked for free by searching for ‘Staying Safe Against Scams’ on the Eventbrite website, with more due to be scheduled over the coming months.

The County Council’s Digital Safety Team also work alongside Get Safe Online to offer free in person support through their Digital Ambassador volunteers. These individuals are able to offer 1:1 online safety support at libraries and can also deliver talks to local groups. For more information, you can email Di[email protected]

West Sussex County Council Libraries also offer free in person and remote digital support. The Library Digital Volunteers can give individuals one-on-one help with computer queries, from how to set up an email, Skype or Facebook account, to downloading an ebook or printing a document.

To find out more or to arrange for some digital support, you can call 0330 222 3455 or email [email protected]