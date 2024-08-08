West Sussex residents warned about household support fund scam

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 17:39 GMT
The police have stepped in to warn residents in West Sussex about a new scam that has come to light.

Adur and Worthing Police said its partners from the Citizens Advice team in Arun and Chichester ‘have made us aware’ of a household support fund scam.

"If you receive a call about a loan for the 'household support fund', it's likely a scam,” a police statement on social media read.

"In West Sussex, this scheme is distributed by councils and local Citizens Advice offices and is a grant.

The police have stepped in to warn residents in West Sussex about a new scam that has come to light. (Image by Raju Shrestha from Pixabay)The police have stepped in to warn residents in West Sussex about a new scam that has come to light. (Image by Raju Shrestha from Pixabay)
“You should only share your information with trusted organisations, such as our energy team on 0800 145 6879 or the West Sussex Community Hub on 033 022 27980.”

If you think you’ve uncovered a scam, been targeted by a scam or fallen victim to fraudsters, contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or at Action Fraud.

Call the police on 101 if you know the suspect or they’re still in the area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Reporting crime, including fraud, is important. If you don’t tell the authorities, how do they know it’s happened and how can they do anything about it?

“Remember that if you’re a victim of a scam or an attempted scam, however minor, there may be hundreds or thousands of others in a similar position. Your information may form part of one big jigsaw and be vital to completing the picture.”

